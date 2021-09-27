Facebook said that it is suspending development of a version of its Instagram photo-sharing app for children aged under 13, after widespread criticism of the plan.

The decision on Monday to pause the kids' app comes as Facebook grapples with the fallout of a series of withering Wall Street Journal reports revealing that the company's own research showed it was aware of the damage Instagram can do to the mental health of teenagers, especially, young girls.

Facebook's announcement comes just days ahead of a hearing before US senators that was set up in response to outrage that followed the Journal series.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri complained that the project aimed at children, which would have created a parentally supervised version of the app for youngsters, had been widely misunderstood.

"We started this project to address an important problem seen across our industry: kids are getting phones younger and younger, misrepresenting their age, and downloading apps that are meant for those 13 or older," he said in a statement.

"We firmly believe that it's better for parents to have the option to give their children access to a version of Instagram that is designed for them — where parents can supervise and control their experience — than relying on an app's ability to verify the age of kids who are too young to have an ID," he added.

"While we stand by the need to develop this experience, we've decided to pause this project."