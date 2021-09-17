Some Western observers could not resist the temptation of projecting the signs of factionalism inside the Taliban as evidence of the group’s break-up. That was something American counterterrorism officials had long hoped for, pushing some elements within the Taliban to foment split and break the central leadership during the long and costly US invasion of Afghanistan.

The most recent example of that thinking emerged with rumours that Taliban’s interim government’s Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar, who led the group’s negotiations with the US, was physically assaulted during a purported incident of infighting. Baradar firmly denied those rumours in a recent interview.

Prominent experts reject the notion that the existence of factionalism in groups like the Taliban guarantee their fragmentations. In a comprehensive paper, Andrew Watkins of United States Institute of Peace has challenged the Western thinking that the Taliban is on the brink of fragmentation.

“Signs of factionalism should not lead to assumptions of impending fragmentation, insofar as factionalism has been a consistent feature of the Taliban movement and one that has not translated into wider or persistent fragmentation,” Watkins wrote last year.

Watkins finds the Taliban “as relatively cohesive compared to other modern insurgencies, regardless of lingering politicized narratives about the group.”

While groups like the Taliban “can be rife with factions or operate under a factionalized decision-making process”, they could “still remain relatively cohesive in its strategic aims and activity”, according to Watkins. The Taliban have been able to stay as a “cohesive” organisation through all kinds of turbulence the group has gone through, Watkins said.

Ibrahim Moiz, a political analyst on Afghanistan and the Taliban, shared a similar view. “As with most long standing and large organizations, the Taliban has a number of internal currents that occasionally differ without breaking away outright from the organization,” Moiz tells TRT World.

Moiz does not find reports, which claimed that Baradar was injured due to internal fighting, “credible” because their main basis appears to be the fact that the Taliban leader had not made any public appearance in the last few days.

“This stems partly from a misunderstanding of Baradar's role, which then assumes his failure to fit the presumed role must be an indication of internal dispute. In fact he is neither a figurehead of the sort who would have to frequently show himself in public, nor is he the Taliban's eminence grise,” Moiz says.

Sami Yousafzai, an Afghan journalist who's experienced covering the AfPak region with a strong focus on the Taliban's inner workings, also says that there is no evidence that confirms Baradar was hurt. “Baradar was hoping that he would be the head of state, but it did not happen. That’s it,” Yousafzai tells TRT World.

But it appears that there was a kind of dispute between Baradar, who's seen as a moderate voice in the Taliban, and Haqqani leadership, a hardline group to others, during the heated discussions over the political nature of the Taliban’s interim government.

Due to the Taliban’s capacity to settle their own differences by effectively using either force or persuasion, this dispute within their own leaders between Mullah Baradar and the Haqqani Network will not “cause a serious challenge for the Taliban movement,” says Obaid Ali, an Afghan political analyst at Afghanistan Analysts Network.

“I don’t believe that could really damage the relationship between the Haqqani network and the Taliban movement,” Ali tells TRT World. They are able to convince each other somewhat because they have stayed together so long and fought together and want to remain so in the future, according to Ali.

Many analysts previously predicted that Baradar would be the prime minister of the Taliban government, but he was appointed as the deputy prime minister, a secondary role for a man who was able to maneuver both Americans and the former Afghan government successfully, using his diplomatic skills. Baradar was also a co-founder of the Taliban.

Baradar’s reduction to a deputy role has pushed some pundits to interpret it as a sign of fragmentation in the group. But both Moiz and Yousafzai disagree with those assessments.

“He is a particularly capable and well-trusted leader whose importance stems from his role as a Taliban founder, a military commander, and a skilfull negotiator. But none of these traits are specific to him and there are any number of colleagues - such as recently promoted foreign minister Ameer Muttaqi - who can and have filled similar roles more publicly,” Moiz assesses.

“I don’t think he is in a position [to oppose the Taliban’s decision] or even if he wants to oppose this appointment, he will not be able to achieve anything because the Taliban once decides something, that’s the final word,” Yousafzai sees.

But how the Taliban’s final words could be accepted by a wide range of the group’s different factions is something of a little mystery to many analysts. During the US-led NATO invasion, different American administrations have long sought to see cracks in the Taliban’s ruling council and other crucial managing parts of the group.

Watkins warns that even in open societies, “it is difficult to conceptualize and quantify the impacts of factionalism”. As a result, predictions based on assessments of factionalism “in closed organizations” like the Taliban “are historically notoriously unreliable”, Watkins viewed.

Despite their own differences, “the Taliban still remain quite united and defections from the Taliban have never been a big issue,” says Yousafzai. While some individuals defected from Taliban chains of command in the past, they have totally failed to bring fighters along with them, he adds.