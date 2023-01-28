Memphis authorities have released more than an hour of footage of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which US police officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother.

The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all Black, were charged with murder in Nichols’ death.

The footage released late on Friday shows police savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities at him throughout the attack.

Memphis police said they pulled over Nichols on January 7 around 8:30 pm for "reckless driving" near Raines Road and Ross Road in Memphis.

"I'm going to baton the (expletive) out you," one officer can be heard saying. His body camera shows him raise his baton while at least one other officer holds Nichols.

After the first officer roughly pulls Nichols out of his car, Nichols can be heard saying, "I didn’t do anything," as a group of officers begins to wrestle him to the ground.

"Get on the ground!," one officer yells, as another is heard yelling "Tase him! Tase him!"

Nichols calmly replied soon after being wrestled to the pavement, "OK, I'm on the ground." Moments later, as the officers continue to yell, Nichols says, "Man, I am on the ground."

An officer yells, "Put your hands behind your back before I break your (expletive)." Moments later, an officer yells, "(Expletive), put your hands behind your back before I break them."

"You guys are really doing a lot right now," Nichols says loudly to the officers. "I’m just trying to go home."

"Stop, I'm not doing anything," he yells moment later.

The camera is briefly obscured and then Nichols can be seen running as an officer fires a Taser at him. The officers then start chasing Nichols.

After the beating, officers milled about for several minutes while Nichols lay propped up against the car, then slumped onto the street.

Earlier on Friday, police on horseback patrolled downtown Memphis ahead of expected protests, with the Nichols' family and officials calling for demonstrations to be peaceful.

"I want to say to the five police officers that murdered my son, you disgraced your own families when you did this," Nichols's mother RowVaughn Wells said at a press conference.

"They had beat him to a pulp," she told CNN, sobbing as she described him in hospital. "He had bruises all over. His head was swollen like a watermelon. His neck was bursting because of the swelling."

The police officers were charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE:How social media is reacting to death of Tyre Nichols

Biden speaks with victim's relatives

President Joe Biden spoke with Wells and Nichols's stepfather to express his condolences, telling them that he commended "the family's courage and strength," the White House said.