Four suspected militant attacks have killed 30 people, including 16 auxiliaries supporting the army, in Burkina Faso, security sources said.

Thursday's attacks in the north and northwest of the country were the latest to hit a civilian auxiliary force that supports the military in a seven-year fight against the militants.

"First attack targeted an advance party of Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland (VDP) in Rakoegtenga," a town in the northern province of Bam, a VDP official said.

Six auxiliaries and a woman died in the attack, the same official said.

Around 10 people were wounded, including some seriously, who were "evacuated to Ouagadougou for appropriate care," the VDP official said.

He said the second attack killed around 10 auxiliaries and a person in Nayala province in the northwest "in the afternoon when a convoy escorted by auxiliaries and soldiers was ambushed on the Siena-Saran road".

Security sources confirmed two attacks but gave no precise death toll, referring only to "a number of losses".

The VDP, set up in December 2019, comprises civilian volunteers who are given two weeks' military training and then work alongside the army, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.

Two other incidents linked to armed jihadist groups were recorded on Thursday, according to other security sources. In the north-central province of Sanmatenga, a joint military and VDP team was targeted in Zincko, one of them said.

"About 10 terrorists were neutralised (killed).

Unfortunately, four civilians were also killed," the source said.

Later in the evening, gunmen raided the town of Sanaba in Banwa province, killing eight civilians.