WORLD
4 MIN READ
Hundreds of UK police face dismissal amid sexual abuse scandal
London's Metropolitan Police plunged into further crisis after an officer admitted to being a serial rapist while colleagues missed chances to stop him for almost 20 years.
Hundreds of UK police face dismissal amid sexual abuse scandal
London Commissioner Mark Rowley said that investigations were underway into about 800 officers over 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims. / AP
January 17, 2023

Hundreds of officers in London are facing possible dismissal for sexual and domestic abuse offences, Britain's most senior policeman said, as he sought to regain public trust after an officer admitted being a serial rapist.

London Commissioner Mark Rowley, brought in four months ago to lead the clean-up of the police force, said on Tuesday that investigations were underway into about 800 officers over 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims.

Many jobs will be lost as part of the process, he said.

London's Metropolitan Police, which has been rocked by scandals in recent years, was plunged into further crisis after David Carrick, 48, admitted carrying out 24 counts of rape over almost two decades while serving as a police officer, while his colleagues missed chances to stop him.

The case follows a series of revelations of serious wrongdoing at the force, Britain's biggest with more than 43,000 officers and staff and responsibility for leading the country's response to terrorism and issues such as extradition.

"I've got tens of thousands of fantastic men and women, but I've got hundreds who shouldn't be here.

I'm going to sort it out," Rowley told the BBC on Tuesday.

"We're systematically reviewing every member of police staff and police officer who we have any historic flags against, for being involved in incidents involving domestic abuse or sexual violence."

READ MORE: London police chief won't resign after vigil clashes

Corruption, racism and misogyny

Recommended

Public confidence in the Met has been hit by revelations of its culture of corruption, racism and misogyny.

In recent years, one officer was jailed for the rape and murder of a woman he abducted as she walked home and the courts then ruled heavy-handed policing at a vigil in her honour was unlawful.

A serving officer was convicted of being a member of a neo-Nazi group, two more were jailed for sharing pictures from a crime scene after the murder of two sisters, while an inquiry into one unit found discussions about beating women, with one officer messaging a female colleague to say he would rape her.

Interior Minister Suella Braverman told parliament she was encouraged by the Met's action so far.

"There is still some way to go to ensure that the force can command the trust of the people that it serves. It is vital that the Metropolitan Police and other forces double down on their efforts to root out corrupt officers.

This may mean more shocking cases come to light in the short term," she said.

The Met has been the subject of an independent review since 2021, with initial findings concluding "radical" reform was needed in relation to dealing with allegations of misconduct against officers.

READ MORE: UK police officer in elite unit charged with murder of woman

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot