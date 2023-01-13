India’s PM Narendra Modi, flagged off MV Ganga Vilas, the “world's longest river cruise," through video conferencing, and launched multiple other development projects in the city of Varanasi.

Calling it an "amalgam" of the modern and the ancient, he added that the voyage- which will last 51 days and cost Rs 20 lakhs per person- would provide visitors from around the globe with new vistas.

River cruising offers a way to reach more remote locations without a large airport or freeway access, and it can also bring much-needed tourism income to those communities.

The cruise will put various tourist spots on the map of the world and provide tourists with an unparalleled experience of the food, culture, religious diversity, and natural resources of the country, PM Modi said in the function that was addressed virtually.

“This cruise will help everyone to experience everything right from treasuring spirituality, enjoying tourism and understanding the system of rivers in India,” stated Prime Minister.

The Union Minister for Port Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, also stated in a tweet that “the MV Ganga Vilas is not only the world's longest river cruise, it is also the epitome of world-class facilities and comfort."

Addressing the foreign tourists, the PM said: "India has everything that you can imagine. It has a lot beyond your imagination. India cannot be defined in words. It can only be experienced from the heart."

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a 'Tent City', developed on the lines of similar setups in Gujarat's Kutch and Rajasthan, on the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi.

Here is what you need to know about the MV GANGA VILAS.