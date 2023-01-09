A strong 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit deep under the ocean off Indonesia and East Timor, the US Geological Survey has reported.

The epicentre of the early Tuesday quake was 427 kilometres (265 miles) south of the Indonesian island of Ambon at a depth of 95 kilometres, USGS said.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported some aftershocks at a magnitude of 5.5.

"I was in bed then I felt little shake. I woke up and found out that many of my friends felt it too," Hamdi, an Indonesian in Ambon said to AFP.

The Indonesian geophysics agency warned about a potential tsunami initially and then lifted the warning.