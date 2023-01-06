In February last year, an indigenous language became “extinct” in Chile, South America, when the last-known speaker of the Yamana language died at the age of 93.

After her sister’s death in 2003, Cristina Calderon of the Yagan community was the only person left with knowledge of the language, and she tried to preserve it by compiling a dictionary with Spanish translations.

Her death was widely reported, with Chile’s President Gabriel Boric acknowledging that her legacy will live on. Calderon’s story holds great significance for the vast repository of indigenous languages in Latin America, many of which are under threat of extinction.

But there may be hope yet.

Across Latin America, individuals and groups are reviving efforts to preserve and protect the culture and languages of indigenous communities, some of which are so small that only a few people remain.

In December 2022, the President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, made a poignant appeal to save these threatened languages.

“With each indigenous language that goes extinct, so too goes the thought: the culture, tradition and knowledge it bears. That matters because we are in dire need of a radical transformation in the way we relate to our environment,” he said as the UN launched a 10-year survival plan for such languages.

“If we are to successfully protect nature, we must listen to indigenous peoples, and we must do so in their own languages.”

UNESCO had dubbed 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages.

Today, indigenous people make up less than 6 percent of the global population but speak over 4,000 out of the 6,700 languages worldwide.

Studies indicate that an indigenous language dies every fortnight.

Race against time

Kakan, an indigenous language of the Diaguita people, has largely become extinct in Latin America.

Research suggests the reasons for its decline are multifaceted, from the process of regional colonisation and the formation of Latin American nation-states.

According to Dr Christophe Giudicelli, Professor of Early Modern History at the Sorbonne University, the great deportation campaigns between 1659-1667 “atomised Diaguita-Calchaqui societies” in northern Argentina.

“All the people from the Valley’s villages were deported and re-localised in small groups (or even individual families) in colonial estancias or settlements where the vehicular language was not their (own),” Giudicelli tells TRT World. “Kakan probably progressively vanished this way in those settlements.”

Paula Carvajal, an author, artisan, cook and member of the indigenous Diaguita people, has been seeking to preserve aspects of Kakan.

“It’s a big challenge when it comes to reverting to speaking Kakan, as much of the information was lost over time, especially as in each territory there were different dialects, so it’s difficult to achieve a unified Kakan. However, it is a possibility. The task is to preserve what’s already there,” says the 47-year-old mother from Chile’s semi-arid Huasco Valley in the Andean mountain range.

More than 67,000 Diaguita people live in Argentina, while Carvajal is one of Chile’s estimated 88,474.

“It’s not spoken fluently, the dialect, but it is present in the concepts, in some words, in the anthroponymy (study of names) and day-to-day life,” Carvajal tells TRT World.

After sensing that the oral tradition was “being lost” due to the rising influence of technology among the youth in the traditional commune of Alto del Carmen located among the valleys of Huasco province, Carvajal embarked on a journey to preserve the tales and the language associated with it.

She began by adapting the tales her father and others from the community told her while growing up in San Felix. The process led to three books that take a “lighter approach” and “colloquial” writing style for a universal audience.