The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian child in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus where clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The health ministry announced "Amer Abu Zeitoun, 16, was killed by a bullet in the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers during the aggression on Nablus at dawn today".

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request by AFP to comment on the overnight operation.

Zeitoun is the fourth Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year.

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Adam Essam Shaker Ayyad was killed in Bethlehem as Israel said its forces fired on people throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails.

In December, the United Nations said 2022 had been the deadliest year in the occupied West Bank since its records began in 2005 with more than 150 Palestinians killed.

