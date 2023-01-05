WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel kills 16-year-old Palestinian boy in occupied West Bank
Zeitoun is the fourth Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the start of the year.
Israel kills 16-year-old Palestinian boy in occupied West Bank
In December, the United Nations said 2022 had been the deadliest year in the occupied West Bank since its records began in 2005 with more than 150 Palestinians killed. / Reuters
January 5, 2023

The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian child in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus where clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The health ministry announced "Amer Abu Zeitoun, 16, was killed by a bullet in the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers during the aggression on Nablus at dawn today".

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request by AFP to comment on the overnight operation.

Zeitoun is the fourth Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year.

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Adam Essam Shaker Ayyad was killed in Bethlehem as Israel said its forces fired on people throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails.

In December, the United Nations said 2022 had been the deadliest year in the occupied West Bank since its records began in 2005 with more than 150 Palestinians killed.

READ MORE:Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli troops in Bethlehem

Recommended

The most right-wing government in its history

The inauguration last week of the most right-wing government in Israel's history, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, has sparked fears of a military escalation in the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Two of Netanyahu's extreme-right coalition partners, who have a history of inflammatory remarks about Palestinians, have taken charge of critical powers regarding the occupied West Bank.

Bezalel Smotrich holds the portfolio for Israeli settlement policy in the territory, while Itamar Ben-Gvir serves as national security minister with powers over the border police force which operate there.

They took office at the end of a year which saw at least 26 Israelis and 230 Palestinians killed across Israel and the Palestinian territories, according to an AFP tally.

READ MORE:Israel unveils plan to clip Supreme Court's powers; opposition cries 'coup'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people