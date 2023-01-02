Türkiye and Malaysia have had ever-strengthening ties since they established diplomatic relations in 1964. With a mutual stance on a wide range of regional and global issues, Türkiye and Malaysia advanced their close cooperation into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in July this year.

Beyond political and cultural relations, Türkiye and Malaysia also have exemplary economic ties. Bilateral trade volume between the two countries exceeded $3.5 billion in 2021. And this September, they signed a protocol expanding their bilateral Free Trade Agreement, which was signed in 2014 as the first FTA between Türkiye and an ASEAN member.

TRT World: As a Consul General, where do Türkiye-Malaysia relations stand at this stage, especially when it comes to economic and cultural cooperation?

CONSUL GENERAL DZARAIF: Türkiye bilateral relations are at their highest level as of today, with the State Visit of our King Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah to Türkiye in August taking bilateral ties to new heights. In 2014, the two countries reached the level of strategic partnership. And very recently, during the visit of our Prime Minister to Türkiye, that strategic partnership was upgraded to a new level of 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’.

I am pleased to share that many things are moving in a positive direction when it comes to increasing economic and cultural cooperation. To strengthen bilateral trade, for example, Malaysia and Türkiye signed a Joint Declaration on The Expansion of the Free Trade Agreement between the two governments to reinforce the mandate in pursuing the expansion of the agreement to include chapters on services, investment and e-commerce on 29th September 2022. I believe that there is plenty of room for relations on the economic and cultural front to grow.

Post Covid-19 pandemic trade figures between Malaysia and Türkiye have increased significantly. In 2021, Malaysia’s total trade with Türkiye increased by 74.5 percent to $4.10 billion from $2.32 billion in 2020. Total exports increased by 82.9 percent to $3.41 billion from $1.85 billion in 2020. Meanwhile, total imports from Türkiye increased by 42 percent to $0.69 billion from $0.48 billion in 2020. Our target is to reach $5 billion trade by the year 2024.

Culturally, I think Malaysians are more exposed to and familiar of Turkish culture, this is due to Türkiye’s most successful cultural export, the world-renowned TV series Dirilis Ertugrul. Apart from that, historically the Ottoman Caliphate had ties with Southeast Asia, and all of this has created interest for Malaysians to visit Türkiye. Almost 200,000 Malaysian tourists visited Türkiye every year and each of them had learnt the history, culture, and language of this beautiful country. Tourism is the best tool for cultural exchange and its thriving. At this moment Turkish Airlines fly 10 times a week to Kuala Lumpur, and hopefully next year AirAsiaX will start their service to Istanbul via Sabiha Gokcen International Airport 4 times a week.

Personally, I feel that Malaysia needs to do more in promoting our culture here. The understanding of each other’s way of doing things may lead to further interest for collaboration in other areas. Hence, strengthening the people-to-people relationship between the two countries. It is our plan to organise a Malaysian Cultural Week in Istanbul next year, with support from the Malaysian diaspora and the government of Malaysia and Türkiye.

In what areas are the two countries working to strengthen people-to-people contact between Türkiye and Malaysia?

CGD: I believe people-to-people relations or contact is the most important element in strengthening relations between two countries. One of the areas that can increase people-people contact is tourism. In fact, tourism is the catalyst of political, economic and educational interactions between nations. It is through people-to-people exchanges and visits that friendships are forged, discoveries are made, and the seeds of awareness and understanding are sowed.

Another aspect that has been among our focus areas in improving people-to-people relations is education. There are more than 400 Malaysian students currently studying in Türkiye and more than several thousands have completed their studies and gone back to Malaysia. There are also around 200 Turkish students studying in Malaysia. These students, when they returned to their country, will be our ‘spokesperson’, sharing their experience of their life abroad, and opening up new ways and channels of future collaboration.

Malaysia has taken a significant step in increasing the number of Malaysian students in Türkiye. As of now, we are grateful to the Government of Türkiye for their scholarships to our students. But since our Malaysian Qualification Agency has recognised all degrees offered by 208 higher educational institutions listed by Türkiye's Council of Higher Education (YOK), we expect more Malaysian students will come to Türkiye to further their studies, and more parties in Malaysia will consider offering scholarships for Malaysian students studying in Türkiye.

Prior to your posting in Istanbul, you represented your country at the United Nations in New York. What is your perspective on the future of Muslim-majority countries, especially at a time when Islamophobia is on the rise all over the world?

CGD: Based on my little experience in multilateral diplomacy, the keyword to tackle Islamophobia is ‘unity’. There is no one Muslim country that can tackle all issues in the world alone. Each has its own advantages and each rely on others too. The differences will always be there, but efforts to find a common understanding between nations have to always continue no matter what. A Malay proverb says ‘Carik-carik bulu ayam, akhirnya bercantum juga’, which loosely means Muslims, no matter how huge the difference or confrontations or disagreements, will one day unite, because we are all brothers and sisters.

What the Muslim world needs in order to tackle Islamophobia is to be able to control the global narratives. How to do this? We need great Muslim leaders to speak on our behalf, we need our own media powerhouse to amplify the message to the rest of the world, and we need to show the best example of Islam by projecting the real teachings of Islam in our daily way of life. If each Muslim does their part, we can be a good example to the world.