The German Hospital Federation has warned of an “unprecedented” wave of bankruptcies next year due to the energy crisis and high inflation.

“Our clinics could be hit by a wave of insolvencies in 2023,” Gerald Gass, the group’s chairman, told local media on Tuesday, adding that the government’s financial aid plan has been insufficient.

According to an annual survey conducted by the German Hospital Institute, 59 percent of hospitals expect massive financial losses this year, and they are already operating on negative margins.

Currently, only 21 percent of hospitals hope for a balanced result for the 2022 financial year.

The survey also found that 56 percent of hospitals expect the economic situation to further deteriorate next year.

Gass criticized the government’s inadequate response to the current crisis.