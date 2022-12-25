WORLD
3 MIN READ
PKK terror group politically exploiting Paris shooting: French journalist
Protests in the French capital are "definitely" not in support of families of victims in Friday's shooting, but an expression of "hatred of the Turkish people" by PKK members, says Jean-Michel Brun.
PKK terror group politically exploiting Paris shooting: French journalist
Brun also cautioned French people and the government against being fooled by the terror group's political exploitation. / AA
December 25, 2022

A French journalist has stressed that the PKK terrorist organisation is politically exploiting Friday's shooting in Paris that left at least three people dead.

"It is most definitely not a demonstration of support for the families of the victims, but it is a question of political exploitation," Jean-Michel Brun said on Saturday.

The journalist was referring to the violent demonstrations held by PKK supporters since Friday that left dozens of French police injured and caused significant public and private property damage in central Paris.

"These are really the members of the PKK who express their opposition to Türkiye and the Turkish government, who also express their hatred of the Turkish people," added Brun.

He also cautioned French people and the government against being fooled by the terror group's political exploitation.

READ MORE:Supporters of PKK terror group turn Paris into battlefield, injure officers

'Let it burn'

On Saturday, the MP and former co-president of the HDP, a party the Turkish government said has links to the PKK, expressed support for violent protests in France by proponents of the PKK terror group after a recent shooting.

Recommended

Sezai Temelli tweeted in French and Kurdish, "Paris brule. Paris disewite, bila bisewite," which translates to "Paris is burning. Paris is burning, let it burn.

Temelli later removed the tweet, saying: "I deleted my #Paris tweet. Emotions can sometimes cause other tensions, albeit unintentionally."

On Friday, a 69-year-old gunman in Paris opened fire, killing at least three people and injuring three others. Following the attack, supporters of the PKK terrorist group initiated violent demonstrations in the French capital.

The demonstrators turned Paris into a battlefield, attacking police and damaging public and private property. At least 31 French police officers were reported injured on Saturday by police chief Laurent Nunez.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU. Though officially banned, the terrorist group also has a presence in numerous European countries.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE: Supporters of PKK terror group target UK police after riots in France

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people