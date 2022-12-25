A French journalist has stressed that the PKK terrorist organisation is politically exploiting Friday's shooting in Paris that left at least three people dead.

"It is most definitely not a demonstration of support for the families of the victims, but it is a question of political exploitation," Jean-Michel Brun said on Saturday.

The journalist was referring to the violent demonstrations held by PKK supporters since Friday that left dozens of French police injured and caused significant public and private property damage in central Paris.

"These are really the members of the PKK who express their opposition to Türkiye and the Turkish government, who also express their hatred of the Turkish people," added Brun.

He also cautioned French people and the government against being fooled by the terror group's political exploitation.

'Let it burn'

On Saturday, the MP and former co-president of the HDP, a party the Turkish government said has links to the PKK, expressed support for violent protests in France by proponents of the PKK terror group after a recent shooting.