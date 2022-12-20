WORLD
North Korea slams Japan's security strategy, warns of military measures
Tokyo's sweeping, five-year plan, once unthinkable in pacifist Japan, will make the country the world's third-biggest military spender after the United States and China, based on current budgets.
The security environment in the region has "fundamentally changed" due to Japan's new policy, North Korea says. / Reuters
December 20, 2022

North Korea denounced Japan's new security strategy as fundamentally changing the regional security environment and warned it will show how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice is with unspecified actions, official news agency KCNA reported.

A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks on Tuesday in a statement carried by KCNA, days after Japan unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two as regional tension and Russia's Ukraine offensive stoke war fears.

"Japan is bringing a serious security crisis on the Korean Peninsula and in the East Asia region by adopting a new security strategy that effectively acknowledges its pre-emptive strike capabilities against other countries," the official said in the statement.

The security environment in the region has "fundamentally changed" due to Japan's new policy, the official said, denouncing the move as a violation of the UN Charter and a "serious challenge" to international peace.

READ MORE:DPRK fires two ballistic missiles: South Korea

"We make it clear once again that we have the right to take bold and decisive military measures to protect our fundamental rights ... in response to the complicated regional security environment," the official said.

"Japan will soon learn with a shudder it has made a clearly wrong and very dangerous choice."

READ MORE: Explainer: What is Japan's new national security strategy?

SOURCE:Reuters
