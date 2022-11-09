Hundreds of migrants and refugees waiting aboard rescue ships after Italy denied them entry have finally come ashore, even as a diplomatic row broke out between Paris and Rome over another vessel seeking safe harbour.

Nearly 500 migrants have been in limbo after being rescued by three different charity ships last month during their perilous crossing from North Africa to Italy's shores.

But on Tuesday night, the Geo Barents and the Humanity 1 finally disembarked the nearly 250 migrants and refugees they carried after Italian health authorities gave them the green light at Sicily's eastern port of Catania.

"My life is back!" shouted one of the migrants, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which operates the Geo Barents.

Both the Geo Barents and Humanity 1, run by the non-governmental group SOS Humanity, docked at the weekend in Catania, disembarking about 500 of the most vulnerable migrants.

But Italian authorities denied entry to approximately 250 others and ordered the ships to return to sea with them on board, a directive both groups rejected.

After appealing to Italy unsuccessfully since October 27 to dock, a third ship, the Ocean Viking, sailed away from Sicilian waters towards France with 234 migrants on board.

"Facing the silence of Italy and the exceptionality of the situation, the Ocean Viking has now escalated her request for a place of safety in France," said the group, run by European charity SOS Mediterranee under a Norwegian flag.

The vessel was expected to approach Corsica by Thursday, it said.

'Unacceptable'

But a diplomatic row erupted after Prime Minister Georgia Meloni thanked France for opening a port to the Ocean Viking — in anticipation of any confirmation, or denial, by France.

"We express our heartfelt appreciation for France's decision to share responsibility for the migration emergency, which until now has remained on the shoulders of Italy and a few other Mediterranean states," Meloni said in a statement.