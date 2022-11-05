Israeli troops have shot dead an 18-year-old Palestinian near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

Musaab Nafal died "from severe wounds sustained by occupation (Israeli) bullets near the village of Sinjil", the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Israeli army alleged soldiers responded to "a report about stone hurling toward a highway" that had caused damage "to a number of cars".

Soldiers "responded with fire toward the perpetrators. Hits were identified," it said in a statement.

Violence soars