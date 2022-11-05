WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank
Musab Muhammad Mahmoud Nafal, 18, dies from severe wounds sustained in Israeli fire near Sinjil village, says Palestine's Health Ministry.
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank
Palestinians carry a wounded man who was reportedly shot in the leg near illegal Israeli settlement of Beit El in occupied West Bank. / AFP
November 5, 2022

Israeli troops have shot dead an 18-year-old Palestinian near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

Musaab Nafal died "from severe wounds sustained by occupation (Israeli) bullets near the village of Sinjil", the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Israeli army alleged soldiers responded to "a report about stone hurling toward a highway" that had caused damage "to a number of cars".

Soldiers "responded with fire toward the perpetrators. Hits were identified," it said in a statement.

READ MORE:Abbas tells Blinken Israel must stop 'crimes against Palestinians'

Violence soars 

Recommended

The incident came four days after Israelis went to the polls for general elections.

Violence has soared between Israel and the Palestinians in recent months, with near daily West Bank raids by Israeli forces.

On Thursday, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians, including an alleged attacker in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

About 500,000 illegal Jewish settlers currently live in the West Bank in communities considered unlawful by most of the international community, alongside some 2.9 million Palestinians.

READ MORE:Several Palestinians killed as Israeli far-right vows to impose order

READ MORE: Palestinians strike in the West Bank amid Israeli settler attacks

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA