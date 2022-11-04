US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has spoken with Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas, the official WAFA news agency reported, in a first call after Israel's veteran hawkish Benjamin Netanyahu led a far-right alliance to a general election victory.

Abbas reiterated his demand on Friday that the United States pressure Israel to stop its "crimes against the Palestinian people", WAFA reported, "including blockades, extrajudicial killings, home demolitions, and settlement construction".

Blinken told Abbas the US administration was making efforts to calm the situation, it said.

On Thursday, Blinken expressed his concern over spiralling violence in the occupied West Bank in a call with outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and "underscored the need for all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation," a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Blinken also commended Israel for its free and fair elections and "reaffirmed the strength of the US-Israel bilateral relationship", the spokesperson's statement said.

Notorious far-right politician

Israel's fifth election in less than four years confirmed a comeback for hawkish Netanyahu, now buoyed by smaller ultranationalist and religious parties.

His victorious bloc includes lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, an illegal West Bank settler and former member of Kach, a Jewish militant group on Israeli and US terrorist watchlists.

Ben-Gvir, a firebrand known for anti-Arab rhetoric and incendiary calls for Israel to annex the entire West Bank, has said he wants to be public security minister in the new government, a post that would put him in charge of the police.

In recent days, Ben-Gvir has called repeatedly for the security services to use more force in countering Palestinian unrest.

"It's time we go back to being masters of our country," Ben-Gvir said on election night.