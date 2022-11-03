Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been shot and wounded in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in what his aides said was a "clear assassination attempt".

Officials, locally and internationally, have condemned and reacted to Thursday's attack on the former international cricket star who has been leading a convoy of thousands since Friday from the city of Lahore towards the capital, Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after being ousted from office in April.

Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemn the firing at Khan's rally, saying "an immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister."

"We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and other injured. The federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics."

Pakistan president

Pakistan President Arif Alvi also tweeted that he "strongly condemns heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI."

"I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery and of all those injured. My condolences to the family of a deceased political worker who died during the incident," he added.

Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai

"Attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong," said Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

"And violence is never an acceptable protest. Wishing Imran Khan a full recovery."

India

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments."

Canada PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the attack on Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable and strongly condemned the violence.