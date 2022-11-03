Fast News
Imran Khan was injured in firing near his container during a long march, says Farrukh Habib, a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, local media reported.
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been injured by gunfire during a long march, according to local media.
Farrukh Habib, a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said on Thursday that Khan was injured in firing near his container in Wazirabad, according to Dawn.Com.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Source: TRTWorld and agencies