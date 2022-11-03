Fast News

Imran Khan was injured in firing near his container during a long march, says Farrukh Habib, a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, local media reported.

Footage run on several local television channels showed Khan being moved from the container to another vehicle with the help of other people present on the site. (Reuters Archive)

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been injured by gunfire during a long march, according to local media.

Farrukh Habib, a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said on Thursday that Khan was injured in firing near his container in Wazirabad, according to Dawn.Com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies