An average TikTok user spends 95 minutes per day on the platform - that’s over 1.5 hours swiping through videos that range from 3 seconds to 3 minutes. And as we all know by now, the user base is really young.

Of the over 80 million monthly active users in the US, 60 percent are aged between 16 and 24. And with more than one billion users, this means a lot of impressionable youth are consuming TikTok’s content at an alarming rate worldwide.

But does the platform have adequate filters in place to protect its users from potentially harmful content? Not according to a new report by Within Health, a US-based organisation which offers support to individuals struggling with eating disorders.

TikTok’s algorithm has long been criticised for leading users down a “content rabbit hole,” bringing up similar videos again and again in its main feed (known as the “For You Page") so users are bombarded repeatedly with potentially dangerous content.

While all social media can impact our mental well-being, Joe Mercurio, part of the creative team for Within Health told TRT World that his team “was particularly shocked at how extensive the issues with TikTok are”.

To its credit TikTok has worked to reduce its content loop from turning toxic, but content creators are finding new ways to exploit the algorithmic flaws to promote their own videos, the report says.

Within Health identified eight major problems that amplified unsafe content surrounding eating disorders (ED).

In order to access videos outside of the “For You Page", users can search for content through the app’s varying search channels: hashtag search, user search, video search and even outside the platform through web search.

Many dangerous keywords and terms, such as those related to promoting EDs, are on a “block” list and users also have the option to customise this by further limiting certain words.

For example, the platform bans words such as “anorexic” so if a user does search for this term, a message pops up that reads “you’re not alone” and guides them to a list of resources for eating disorder support.

However, deliberate alternate or misspellings such as “anarexi” and “eating dissorder” can bypass the ban on keywords deemed harmful – for instance, unhealthy eating habits and negative perceptions of body image.

And just how many non-blocked and misspelt words are there? The report compiled a “word cloud” related to eating disorders and found the total volume of views is greater than 1.3 billion.

“These results are concerning because even though TikTok users are purposely blocking certain hashtags and search terms, eating disorder-related content is still making its way to users’ feeds,” Mercurio said.

“It’s important that we bring light to this issue because so many impressionable people on the app might find this content triggering, especially if they are in recovery,” he added.

Keyword loopholes