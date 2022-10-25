Giorgia Meloni, Italy's first woman prime minister, has vowed to steer the country through some of the hardest times since World War Two and to maintain support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Striking a combative tone in her maiden speech to parliament on Tuesday, Meloni said her nationalist, right-wing coalition would make its voice heard in Europe and stressed her opposition to racism and discrimination.

Italy would continue to support Western sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin despite a squeeze on gas imports from Moscow, Meloni said during a wide-ranging speech that lasted more than an hour.

"Giving in to Putin's blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by opening the way to further demands and blackmail," Meloni said.

Forty five-year-old Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, swept to victory last month as part of an electoral coalition that included Forza Italia, led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and Matteo Salvini's anti-immigrant League.

The government is Italy's most right-wing administration since World War Two and former close ties between Moscow and both Berlusconi and Salvini have raised concerns over its foreign policy.

'No sympathy for anti-democratic regimes'