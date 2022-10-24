WORLD
Prominent Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya – wife
Authorities in both the countries are yet to confirm the death of the journalist, whose wife has tweeted that he was shot dead in Kenya's capital Nairobi, according to local media.
The Kenyan police are investigating the incident, Pakistani TV channel ARY News reported.
October 24, 2022

A prominent Pakistani journalist and TV host, Arshad Sharif, has been shot dead by unknown assailants in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, his family and local media reported.

"I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” his wife Javeria Siddique said in a tweet on Monday.

“Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital. Remember us in ur prayers,” she added.

“Arshad Sharif’s death Is a great loss to journalism and Pakistan. May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss,” President Arif Alvi tweeted.

Sharif worked for local English daily Dawn and later hosted a popular political show at ARY News, a local broadcaster, for several years.

There were no further details about his arrival in Nairobi or the circumstances that led to his assassination.

Police investigation

The Kenyan police are investigating the incident, ARY News reported.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya was in touch with the Kenyan authorities.

Sharif had left the country first for Dubai and later London in August after his channel parted ways with him, without citing any specific reason, following the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote in April.

Sharif along with other ARY officials were charged with sedition over a controversial interview with Shahbaz Gill, the leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which was broadcast on the channel in August. 

Gill was later arrested and released on bail.

Sharif was known to be a staunch supporter of the former premier and openly criticised the alleged role of some state institutions in his ouster.

SOURCE:AA
By Baba Umar