The launch of a Japanese rocket taking satellites into orbit to demonstrate new technologies has failed after blast-off because of a positioning problem, the country's space agency said.

The unmanned craft took off from Uchinoura Space Center in the southern Kagoshima region on Wednesday, with its lift-off livestreamed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

But a self-destruct signal was sent to the rocket less than 10 minutes later because of "positioning abnormalities", said Yasuhiro Funo of JAXA, who led the project.

The livestream was halted and presenters wearing hard-hats told viewers there had been a problem with the launch.

Funo explained at a press conference that a technical issue was detected before the third – and final – stage of the launch, just as the last powerful booster was about to be ignited.

"We ordered the rocket's destruction because if we cannot send it into the orbit that we planned, we don't know where it will go," he said, leading to safety concerns about where the machinery could fall.

After the mission was aborted, the rocket's parts were assumed to have landed in the sea east of the Philippines, he added.

JAXA president Hiroshi Yamakawa apologised for Wednesday's failure, saying the agency was "terribly sorry that we couldn't meet the Japanese people's expectations".

"We will pour efforts into finding out the cause and will take counter-measures" to prevent a recurrence, Yamakawa said.

It was Japan's first failed launch in nearly two decades, and the only one for an Epsilon rocket, a solid-fuel model that has flown five successful missions since its 2013 debut.

Japan's last failed space launch was of a pair of spy satellites to monitor North Korea in 2003, and the only other time JAXA has sent a destroy order to a rocket was in 1999.