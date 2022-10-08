The US State Department said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialised armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port.

In a statement on Saturday, the State Department said criminal actors were undermining the country's efforts to halt the spread of cholera.

"In that context, we will review the Government of Haiti’s request in coordination with international partners and determine how we can increase our support to help address Haiti’s fuel shortage and security constraints," it said.

The statement did not offer details on how the United States might help Haiti address its security constraints.

Haiti's ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond said that a request for "foreign assistance" was made on Thursday.

Haiti's request was published in a document on Friday and signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking officials.

Paralysed by gangs and protestors