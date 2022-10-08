Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have traded accusations of drunkenness and eating human flesh as hostility escalated ahead of Brazil's October 30 presidential run-off.

The already polarising campaign veered deeper into negative territory on Friday as ex-president Lula (2003-2010) aired a campaign ad with excerpts from a 2016 interview Bolsonaro gave to The New York Times in which he talked about participating in supposed cannibalism.

Describing a planned visit to a Yanomami Indigenous community, then-congressman Bolsonaro said in the interview that a villager had recently died.

"They cook them for two or three days and eat them with bananas. I wanted to see the Indian being cooked. They told me, 'If you go, you'll have to eat him.' Well, I'll eat him!" Bolsonaro said.

A spokesman for the Yanomami people, Junior Hekurari, denied in statements to local media that the group practices cannibalism.

But the video had gone viral on social networks in recent days -- and Lula's campaign pounced, keen to hold off Bolsonaro after he won a better-than-expected 43 percent of the vote, to 48 percent for Lula in Sunday's first-round election.

"It's monstrous. Bolsonaro reveals he would eat human flesh," a narrator says in the campaign ad.

READ MORE: Bolsonaro, Lula get key endorsements ahead of Brazil run-off

'Gang of incompetents'