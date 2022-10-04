Outraged bank clients, at least two of them armed, have stormed four commercial banks across Lebanon over withdrawal limits that have been imposed throughout the country amid a financial meltdown.

On Tuesday morning, a Lebanese man armed with a pistol and a grenade entered the Chtaura branch of BLC Bank, demanding access to his $24,000 in savings, according to Depositors' Outcry, a group campaigning for angry depositors.

The group told Reuters news agency in a statement that the man, identified as Ali al Saheli, was in deep debt and also needed to wire money to his son, who was studying in Ukraine.

"He had been trying to sell his kidney," the statement said.

Security forces later entered the bank and arrested Saheli before he could access any money, the group said.

BLC had no immediate comment for Reuters.

Angry over delays

Also on Tuesday, a group of people employed at a state power station in Lebanon's north stormed the First National Bank Branch in the port city of Tripoli, according to witnesses.