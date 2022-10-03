A win for sport diplomacy as 4th World Nomad Games conclude in Türkiye
WORLD
4 MIN READ
A win for sport diplomacy as 4th World Nomad Games conclude in TürkiyeSport diplomacy takes centre stage as the four-day spectacle, aimed at preserving and showcasing historic nomadic traditions, ends in Türkiye’s ancient town of Iznik.
A win for sport diplomacy as 4th World Nomad Games conclude in Türkiye / AA
October 3, 2022

Thousands of athletes from over a hundred countries were hosted in Türkiye between September 29 and October 2 for the 4th World Nomad Games.

The contestants competed in traditional games such as horseback archery, pahlavani and flight shooting among others. 

The organisers said the idea of the event was to put on display the historic nomadic traditions.

Originally envisioned a decade ago in 2012, the first three editions of the nomad games were hosted by Kyrgyzstan in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The widespread Covid-19 pandemic prolonged the staging of the fourth edition.

The Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports, the World Ethnosport Confederation, Turkish Traditional Sports Federation and the secretariat of the Organisation of Turkic States cooperated as a part of the organising committee for this year’s edition.

Diplomacy through sport

Türkiye was at the centre of another international sporting festival in August, with the Islamic Solidarity Games seeing two weeks of fierce sporting rivalry among over 4,000 athletes from 56 Muslim countries in Konya.

Bilal Erdogan, president of the World Ethnosport Confederation, in an interview to TRT World during the launch presser of the event said “this is a mission for Türkiye”. 

“We are in the middle of everything,” he said. “We need to take this advantage to unite people, to bring people together for various reasons and purposes.”

And sports provided for just a platform to make it happen.

Recommended

“We want to revive traditional sports and games throughout the world for all cultures and peoples, and we see this as a uniting purpose,” he said.

“By only emphasising your own identity and culture, you can establish conversations based on mutual respect. And Türkiye’s position in that and its diplomatic success over the recent years makes this even better.”

‘A million visitors’

Hakan Kazanci, chairman of the organising committee, told reporters that “the games’ venue was swarmed by (roughly) a million visitors”.

Other than the historic sporting events, the visitors enjoyed concerts and sample local cuisines.

Türkiye will be in contention to host the event again in 10 years, but the next edition is set to take place in Kazakhstan in 2024.

Abdulhadi Turus, deputy chairman of the Preparatory Committee for the games, said the event enriched Türkiye’s “economy and culture”. Turus added that nearly 100,000 foreign visitors were also in attendance during the four days the games were staged.

The event marked its conclusion last evening in the presence of Erdogan and Türkiye’s Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu

“Türkiye conveyed a message of peace and unity to the entire world, which needs peace as it faces wars, conflicts and environmental crises,” Erdogan said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights