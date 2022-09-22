Russia might launch direct flights between Moscow and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), a state supported and recognised only by Türkiye.

The inauguration of flights could also potentially mark a step toward Moscow’s recognition of the Turkish Cypriot state, a critical development that comes at a time when Russia is facing back-breaking sanctions from the West.

The development was first reported by a Turkish media outlet Milliyet and confirmed to TRT World by a top official in the TRNC foreign ministry. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said today that he would be "pleased" if Russian flights were initiated to the TRNC.

Moscow is said to be in talks with both TRNC and Ankara on the possible flight path – a major breakthrough which signals Russia’s pivot from the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) to TRNC. Greek Cypriots and Russia, the two Orthodox Christian nations, have had warm relations in the past.

“The issue of Russian planes is a subject that proceeds with backdoor diplomacy... There is an initiative from the Russian Federation on this issue, but we do not know how it will turn out,” a senior Turkish Cypriot diplomat tells TRT World. He spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Ismail Bozkurt, a Turkish Cypriot political analyst who was once a member of the TRNC presidential advisory council responsible for negotiations with the GCA, also sees Russian direct flights to the TRNC as a growing possibility.

“When you look at the facts, it seems possible for Russia to start direct flights to the TRNC,” Bozkurt tells TRT World. “I also believe that Russia might lift its pressure over Turkic states [in Central Asia] and condone them to recognise the TRNC,” Bozkurt says. Russian direct flights would be “positive gains” for the TRNC’s future, Bozkurt believes.

If the Russian flight initiative became a reality, that would be a huge step for TRNC’s international recognition, according to the Turkish Cypriot diplomat.

On Tuesday, during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also made a historic call to the international community “to recognise the TRNC as soon as possible”.

The TRNC was established in 1983 after the failure to address the Cyprus issue following Türkiye’s 1974 military intervention, which was prompted by a Greek-led coup in the island seeking the unification of the island with Athens, led by a military dictatorship at the time.

The GCA is another political entity in southern Cyprus led by Greek Cypriots. Cyprus, a divided island for the last five decades, is located in the strategic eastern Mediterranean region where rich gas reserves have been recently explored by coastal states, including both Türkiye and TRNC.

While the international community, including Russia, recognises the GCA as the sovereign state, Türkiye, one of the guarantor states of the Turkish Republic of Cyprus, which was founded in 1960 following the Zurich-London Treaties signed between Ankara, London and Athens, rejects this, seeing it as injustice to the political rights of Turkish Cypriots.

Russia is changing Cyprus position