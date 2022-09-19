WORLD
2 MIN READ
Magnitude 7.6 quake hits Mexico City, no immediate reports of casualties
Mexico City's earthquake alarms rang out less than an hour after the capital held emergency disaster drills, sending people spilling out into the streets again.
Magnitude 7.6 quake hits Mexico City, no immediate reports of casualties
On September 19, 1985 a 8.1 magnitude quake in Mexico City killed more than 10,000 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings. / AFP
September 19, 2022

A powerful earthquake has struck western Mexico, shaking buildings hundreds of miles away in Mexico City on the anniversary of two major tremors in 1985 and 2017, seismologists said.

The national seismological agency reported the quake was of magnitude 7.4, while the United States Geological Survey estimated it at 7.6.

The epicentre was located 59 kilometres (37 miles) south of Coalcoman in the state of Michoacan on the Pacific coast and several hundred kilometres west of Mexico City, according to Mexican seismologists.

Michoacan's Public Security Department said there were no immediate reports of significant damage in that state beyond some cracks in buildings in the town of Coalcoman.

Mexico City's earthquake alarms rang out less than an hour after the capital held emergency disaster drills, sending people spilling out into the streets again.

The Pacific tsunami centre has issued a tsunami warning for Mexico.

Recommended

READ MORE: Frida the rescue dog emerges as hero of Mexican earthquake

"It felt terrible," Karina Suarez, 37, said after evacuating the building where she lives in the capital.

On September 19, 1985 a 8.1 magnitude quake in Mexico City killed more than 10,000 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital.

READ MORE: Hurricane Agatha gathers pace toward southwest Mexico

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia