WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan army agrees to let civilians appoint top leaders
Future heads of state and prime ministers will be appointed by civilian political groups, military officials say, without indicating when power might be returned to civilians.
Sudan army agrees to let civilians appoint top leaders
Sudan has been rocked by turmoil since a military coup in October last year that ousted the mainstream civilian bloc from power and triggered widespread international condemnation. / Reuters Archive
September 16, 2022

Sudan's generals have agreed to leave the choice of future heads of state and prime ministers to civilian political factions.

The announcement on Friday was made by paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo following a meeting with the army head Abdel Fattah al Burhan who led a military coup last year.

But he gave no indication of when power might be returned to civilians amid the persistent failure of talks with the main civilian factions since the coup.

"We renewed our previous commitment for the military institution to exit power and leave the governance to civilian (factions)," said Daglo, also commonly known as Hemeti, on Twitter.

He said the generals "agreed unequivocally that civilian (factions) should choose the civilian head of the Sovereignty Council and prime minister."

He said that the military institution would then "devote itself completely to its duties as stipulated in the constitution and the law."

READ MORE:Fresh tribal clashes in southern Sudan turn deadly

Recommended

'No negotiation, no partnership'

Sudan has been rocked by turmoil since Burhan led a military coup in October last year that ousted the mainstream civilian bloc from power and triggered widespread international condemnation.

Near-weekly anti-coup protests, a spiralling economic crisis and a rise in ethnic clashes in Sudan's remote regions have since fed into the deepening unrest.

In July, Burhan pledged in a televised address to step aside and make way for Sudanese factions to agree on a civilian government.

Civilian leaders dismissed the move as a "ruse", and pro-democracy protesters have maintained their rallying cry of "no negotiation, no partnership" with the military.

Several initiatives have emerged in recent months in attempts to resolve Sudan's political crisis but none has made any significant headway.

READ MORE: Tensions spread to more states in Sudan as deadly tribal clashes rage on

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days