Sudan's generals have agreed to leave the choice of future heads of state and prime ministers to civilian political factions.

The announcement on Friday was made by paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo following a meeting with the army head Abdel Fattah al Burhan who led a military coup last year.

But he gave no indication of when power might be returned to civilians amid the persistent failure of talks with the main civilian factions since the coup.

"We renewed our previous commitment for the military institution to exit power and leave the governance to civilian (factions)," said Daglo, also commonly known as Hemeti, on Twitter.

He said the generals "agreed unequivocally that civilian (factions) should choose the civilian head of the Sovereignty Council and prime minister."

He said that the military institution would then "devote itself completely to its duties as stipulated in the constitution and the law."

