The Ukrainian foreign minister has criticised Germany for its stance on battle tank deliveries, as Kiev defends itself from Moscow's "special military operation."

"Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide. Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses," Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday on Twitter. "What is Berlin afraid of that Kiev is not?"

Kuleba's comment came after German Defense Minister Christine Lambrech on Monday rejected demands to supply Kiev main battle tanks.

"So far, no country has sent Western infantry fighting vehicles or battle tanks to Ukraine," she said in Berlin, adding that Germany will not take such action unilaterally.

Kiev had requested 88 Leopard tanks and 100 Marder-type armoured infantry fighting vehicles from Germany.

