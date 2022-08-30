In 2020, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) denied a patent petition filed on behalf of DABUS, an artificial intelligence (AI) system.

The items DABUS sought patents for were a food container with a fractal surface that helps with insulation and stacking, and a flashing light for attracting attention in emergencies. They were filed by Stephen Thaler, a physicist and the founder of Imagination Engines, a company that researches and develops artificial neural networks like DABUS.

Thaler petitioned that DABUS was a “creativity machine” that recognised the “novelty and salience of the instant invention.” However, in its final opinion, the USPTO ruled that “patent laws require that an inventor be a natural person,” citing previous federal rulings on the language surrounding the nature of invention.

Then, earlier this month, in a parallel case involving a copyright issue with Thaler’s AI system, a US federal circuit court upheld a 2021 decision confirming that, as per the language of the Patent Act, AI systems cannot patent inventions because they are not human beings.

Thaler plans to appeal the circuit court’s ruling, with his attorney criticising the court’s “narrow and textualist approach” to the Patent Act.

The DABUS case fundamentally alters how intellectual property (IP) is perceived, and it reveals what patent systems are starting to grapple with: If AI is responsible for an invention, can the machine be awarded a patent?

“The DABUS case highlights how AI is going to increasingly challenge intellectual property law. AI will be used more and more to help invent,” said Toby Walsh, a Laureate Fellow and Scientia Professor of AI at UNSW Sydney.

“IP law has always struggled to keep pace with technology. Previously it had to deal with the challenges that genetic engineering threw up. It now needs to deal with the challenge that AI throws up,” he told TRT World.

The DABUS case is the first time an AI system has been designated as the sole inventor – a quandary facing lawmakers around the world as they seek to consolidate international legal opinion around AI patent law.

Patents related to DABUS were also denied in the UK, Europe and Australia on similar grounds related to personhood, with the European Patent Office questioning who would enforce the rights granted to an inventor under such a circumstance.

Keeping up with AI

While the DABUS case marks the first time an AI system has been designated as an inventor, it isn’t the first time that AI has been instrumental in the process of innovation.

In 2019, an antibiotic called Halicin was created using a deep learning algorithm that helped identify a chemical compound effective against drug-resistant strains of bacteria. It was drawn from a pool of over 100 million molecules that fight against various pathogens.