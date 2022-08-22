Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended following social media outrage over a video that showed two deputies and an officer beating up a suspect under arrest.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement on Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended during the Arkansas state police's investigation into the incident and the sheriff's office's internal investigation.

A Mulberry police officer also was suspended.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Damante said.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said the officer involved in the incident is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The city of Mulberry and the Mulberry police department takes these investigations very seriously,” Gregory said.

