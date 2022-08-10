After a traumatic event, people can re-experience the trauma in the form of intrusive memories, which can be described as upsetting memories of the event that unexpectedly and repetitively interrupt daily life — commonly called flashbacks. Moreover, victims of trauma can be unaware that what they are experiencing is a memory and instead, feel as if they are re-living the event.

These memories are a clinical feature of acute stress disorder (ASD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The American Psychological Association defines ASD as “a disabling psychological condition that can occur immediately after exposure to a traumatic stressor.” If the symptoms last longer than a month, the diagnosis turns into PTSD.

Both disorders cause significant distress in people and impair daily functioning, and addressing flashbacks is a crucial part of reducing those consequences. This is where Tetris comes in.

“There are still very few evidence-based preventative treatments for people who have been exposed to a traumatic event,” Dr. Laura Singh from the Emotional Mental Imagery Lab at Uppsala University told TRT World.

That means there is still need for preventive measures against PTSD, “as most treatments are tailored to patients who have already been diagnosed,” she added.

But how would such a simple puzzle game help with such a complex disorder? And why, in the first place, would researchers think about giving Tetris a chance?

Memory consolidation

The formation of a permanent memory, called memory consolidation, is a malleable process.

After an event is witnessed, it is theorised that the mind works to solidify that experience, turning it into a long-term memory. That, however, takes time. And that time window makes the memory susceptible to intervention.

So, if an interruption takes place that competes with details of the traumatic memory — in this case, visual aspects — then the brain would need to assign its limited cognitive resources to that task instead of working on consolidating the memory.

Moreover, psychologists further theorised that conscious recall of a memory would lead to the memory becoming activated and therefore temporarily unstable, making it susceptible once again. Thus, an interference after recall would again weaken the memory before it is again stored in the brain.

A game like Tetris that requires mental energy to work out visual and spatial relationships would therefore be able to interrupt the memory consolidation process and mitigate intrusive trauma memories.

Reducing flashbacks

Seventy-one individuals who had just been in a motor vehicle accident were brought to the emergency department of John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, UK. Within six hours of the accident, half of them were given a rather bizarre task: Briefly visualise and describe the worst moments of the accident, then play Tetris for ten minutes.

The process took place twice, and saw the individuals play Tetris for a total of 20 minutes, as part of a study conducted by researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Oxford University, among other institutions.

The purpose of asking people to recall the accident was to reactivate the memory in the mind, thus making it susceptible to the intervention, namely Tetris. The patients were then asked to record how many intrusive memories they experienced in the week following the accident.

One week later, the researchers found that patients who played Tetris after the trauma recall reported experiencing fewer intrusive memories than those who did not. To be more precise, playing Tetris reduced the number of flashbacks by 62 percent.

Alleviating long-standing trauma memories

In two other studies, researchers were able to significantly decrease intrusive memories of patients who were exposed to traumatic film footage during the week following the trauma-inducing experience.

The participants were also asked to recall the traumatic experience and were then instructed to play Tetris. But the noteworthy part of those studies is that the recall-intervention process was initiated after 24 hours in one study, and after four days in the other.