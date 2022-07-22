When the whole world was fixated with Afghanistan last year as the US soldiers pulled out from there, the international news outlets very often ignored the viewpoint of the Afghans who had suffered the most in the 20-year-long conflict.

It was another setback for the Afghan diaspora scattered around the Western countries. It only increased their feeling of neglect and alienation when their home country was at the center of debate and no one bothered to ask them what to do.

No wonder then that many of them were looking forward to reading Jamil Jan Kochai’s new book, The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories.

Kochai, an Afghan born in a refugee camp in Pakistan during the 1980s Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, has made a name for himself with his writings for publications such as The New Yorker.

But his achievements don't seem to count for a former American soldier Elliot Ackerman who wrote a fallacious review of Kochai’s book for The New York Times, calling it a work of “poor research”.

Telling an Afghan his work on his own country is under-researched is, for many Afghans, nothing short of a “mockery" - especially coming from someone like Ackerman who faces accusations of killing civilians when he served in Afghanistan.

“What we see in Ackerman’s intervention is the insidious nature of whiteness as not simply refusing that the other ever speaks, but to exercise total mastery over the scene of the crime,” Sahar Ghumkhor, an academic who studies political violence, racism and Islamophobia at University of Melbourne, tells TRT World.

“To continue to murder, this time by words. It’s the dominant trait of serial killing to rehearse the murder.”

Ackerman was an assault force commander in Afghanistan in 2008 when American drones rained bombs on an Azizabad area of Shindand district in Herat province, killing 90 civilians including 60 children, according to an investigation by the USAToday.

That incident has been investigated multiple times and Ackerman has often been directly linked to that assault - the deadliest during the US war in Afghanistan. Now he’s referred to as an accomplished author and columnist.

Ackerman did not respond to TRT World’s request for an interview.

Jamil Jan Kochai’s book is a short story collection of the Afghan diaspora living in Northern California, in which the characters travel back and forth from Davis, Sacramento and Fremont to Kabul and the Afghan province of Logar.