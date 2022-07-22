It’s 42°C in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, and Karishma Ali has been training for two hours straight.

But the oppressive heat doesn’t seem to be breaking her spirits. She has to take four breaks in between to keep herself hydrated, but still completes the routine. Ali, 25, comes from the country’s scenic, mountainous region of Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan. She became the face of Pakistan and its football scene three years ago when Forbes featured her in their list of 30 Under 30.

In less than two months, Ali could finally get a chance to wear Pakistan’s national colours, something she has always dreamed of, and represent her country in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, scheduled to take place in Nepal from September 6-19.

“There is no honour greater than to represent your country for any athlete,” she says. “And I’m no different. I’ve been working hard all year long without knowing what the future will entail, so I’m very excited.”

Pakistan’s participation in the championship became possible after the sport’s international governing body, FIFA, lifted a 15-month ban on the country earlier this month, making the women’s team its first beneficiary.

Umaid Wasim, sport’s editor at Pakistan’s English daily Dawn, says when the country was banned by FIFA, there was only women’s football taking place in the country. “It’s befitting now that the football is returning, it should be the women’s team who get the chance first,” he says.

Wasim says the women’s team has gone through a lot, since they haven’t played for the past eight years. “So, a full return and the team’s participation in the SAFF championship means a lot for the girls.”

In Nepal, Pakistan women’s team will feature for the first time in any international competition since 2014.

Wasim, however, is quick to caution that the outcome—how well the team plays, that is—would be of secondary importance. “Performance won’t matter here, just getting the girls back on the field is what’s most important.”

Against the odds

In Islamabad, where Ali trains, she is the only woman among two dozen men.