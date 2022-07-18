The death toll from tribal clashes triggered by land disputes in southeastern Sudan's Blue Nile State has risen to at least 64, with the long festering tensions spreading into some other states.

At least 64 people were killed and hundreds injured, amid a severe shortage in emergency medical supplies, medical sources in the Blue Nile State capital Damazine said on Monday.

In the city of Roseires, also in Blue Nile, clashes continued on Monday with several houses burned, according to witnesses. Others said that large groups of people had begun moving in cars and on foot to neighbouring Sennar state.

A curfew was imposed in Damazine and Roseires, with security forces deployed following fighting between the Hausa and Funj tribes that began last week.

Members of the Hausa tribe, whose members inhabit farming areas across the country, staged protests that turned violent in two other states, witnesses said.

The witnesses said protesters in Kassala set fire to several government buildings, and security forces fired in the air to break up the crowd.

In Madani, capital of Gezira state, protesters blocked a main road and bridge and also clashed with other protesters, a witness said.

