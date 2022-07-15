Democracy and National Unity Day resonates from Türkiye to US
TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Democracy and National Unity Day resonates from Türkiye to USTribute is offered in memory of those who paid the ultimate price for their nation's freedom, while honouring the bravery and courage that foiled a terrorist coup plot.
ISTANBUL, Türkiye - JULY 15 : An aerial view of people visiting the July 15 Memorial Museum during the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day in Turkiye to mark the sixth anniversary of July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt by terrorist group FETO, in Istanbul, Türkiye on July 15, 2022. / AA
July 15, 2022

Across the nation, Turkish citizens and public officials took part in memorial activities commemorating martyrs who lost their lives during the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

The defeated coup was orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), headed by U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen, leaving 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Coastal police also marked the occasion in sight of the iconic July 15 Martyrs Bridge where armoured vehicles and putschists killed no less than 34 people.

Across Türkiye, service members and civilians alike flocked to cemeteries to pay their respects to former colleagues and loved ones.

Recommended

In New York City, ads called for an end to FETO terrorism, while celebrating the victory of democracy among Turkish citizens abroad. 

Following Friday prayers, mosques also lead group prayers for the souls of the departed and the nation's safety and prosperity. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan