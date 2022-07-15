Across the nation, Turkish citizens and public officials took part in memorial activities commemorating martyrs who lost their lives during the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

The defeated coup was orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), headed by U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen, leaving 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Coastal police also marked the occasion in sight of the iconic July 15 Martyrs Bridge where armoured vehicles and putschists killed no less than 34 people.

Across Türkiye, service members and civilians alike flocked to cemeteries to pay their respects to former colleagues and loved ones.