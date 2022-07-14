On July 15, 2016, Türkiye defeated a military coup orchestrated by the members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, known as FETO. Known as one of the darkest nights in the history of Türkiye, the group infiltrated a section of theg Turkish Armed Forces and brutally killed 251 people and wounded over 2,700 more.

In their attempt to overthrow the government and establish a new one in line with their interests, FETO waged a ‘hybrid war’ long before their physical attack on the country.

The group was well aware that taking on an information war leading to the coup would be critical if they were to gain control of the country without interference.

In a report, ‘FETO media's pre-July 15 psychological warfare journalism’, published by Türkiye’s Gazi University, said that the tactics of hybrid war were in full force in the process that took Türkiye to the night of July 15, 2016.

A hybrid or online information war begins with an objective, such as launching a coup. From there, hybrid attackers analyze their target audience’s online behaviour, develop online infrastructure like websites and then distribute propaganda or manipulative content mainly on social media. To make the narrative more trustworthy, attackers also create supporting news articles.

In this case, FETO engaged in disinformation to spread its ideology and reach large masses.

Four main groups managed the media structure of FETO: Kaynak Holding, Feza Journalism Co., Samanyolu Broadcasting Group and Ipek Media Group.

Kaynak Holding, established in 1979, has been one of the most influential and powerful organisations of FETO's media structuring, with more than ten thousand employees and 86 companies.

Feza Journalism Co. included many newspapers, magazines, radio, and internet sites. Samanyolu Broadcasting Group was managing the organisation's TV channels. Ipek Media Group, on the other hand, with the Bugun and Millet newspapers, BGN News, Bugun TV, Kanalturk TV, and Kanalturk Radio channels, were the tools used by FETO to appeal to more religious audiences.

At least 16 FETO-affiliated televisions, three news agencies, 23 radios, 45 newspapers,15 magazines, and 29 publishing houses were closed down after they were found to be involved in inciting violence and hatred across the country.

“FETO when using its media propaganda to manipulate the society, weaken the state and neutralise the fight against terrorism that seriously shook Türkiye, it finally implemented the July 15 coup attempt,” Dr. Haluk Olcekci from the Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University, said in its report.

“However, it could not be successful in the face of the resistance of the people who took to the streets and took care of their country.”