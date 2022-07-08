WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several Hindu pilgrims dead in Kashmir cloudburst, dozens missing
Police say disaster management personnel and government forces, deployed for the security of the pilgrims, are engaged in the rescue operation.
Several Hindu pilgrims dead in Kashmir cloudburst, dozens missing
Tens of thousands of Hindus from various parts of India visit the shrine as part of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage during the summer. / AFP
July 8, 2022

At least eight Hindu pilgrims to a Himalayan cave shrine in India-administered Kashmir have died after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst washed away several tents and community kitchens.

Police said disaster management personnel and government forces, deployed for the security of the pilgrims, were engaged in the rescue operation after Friday's incident.

A senior official of the National Disaster Relief Force, who requested anonymity, told Anadolu Agency that about 40 more were missing as concerns grew over their fate.

Tens of thousands of Hindus from various parts of India visit the shrine as part of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage during the summer. 

This year's pilgrimage is 43 days long, through two routes, both of which pass through two popular tourist spots, Pahalgam and Baltal.

READ MORE:Many dead, dozens missing as rain triggers mudslide in India

Recommended

Annual pilgrimage

The deaths occurred on the Baltal side. The pilgrims trek on foot, ride horses or take helicopter rides to the shrine. Porters carry the old and the disabled to the cave in easy chairs on their shoulders.

Tens of hundreds of tents and community kitchens are established along the route of the pilgrimage to shelter and feed the pilgrims. Most of the track is not motorable.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the pilgrimage was suspended in 2020 and 2021, while it was abruptly called off in 2019 when New Delhi scrapped the region's autonomy, citing a security threat.

READ MORE:Many people dead as massive landslide hits northeast India

SOURCE:AA
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing