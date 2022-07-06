On the morning of July 9, 1999, Faisal Razzaq, just nine years of age, left his home in one of the many overcrowded neighbourhoods of Lahore, a city in Pakistan’s Punjab province. He worked at a workshop where children his age spend long hours folding cardboard into paper boxes, earning meagre wages to support their families. His parents never saw him again.

A few weeks later, Shakeel Hassan, 13, said his morning goodbyes as he stepped out for school. He didn’t show up for class that day.

It shouldn’t have taken Faraz Khan, another teenager, more than a few minutes to get back from a nearby grocery store where he had gone to buy some flour. He, too, vanished.

Tasleem Ullah, 14, Abdul Majeed, 16, Zeeshan Nazir, 13, and Dilawar Hussain, 15, all went missing over the next few months — all of them among dozens of teenagers from poor families who were lost in the labyrinth of Lahore’s historical streets.

Among the missing boys was Ejaz Muhammad, lovingly called “Kaka” by his family. He and his older brother — both in their teens — were masseurs. They roamed the streets in worn-out sandals and hung out in parks, clinking colourful bottles of ointment to get the attention of customers. The brothers were Shia Muslims and they wore ankle bracelets studded with shiny stones. Men paid them for head and shoulder massages. Sometimes, the men also would take them to their bedrooms.

One day in October, Kaka and his brother were approached by two boys in the gardens of Minar-e-Pakistan, the site where Muslims gathered in 1940 to demand a separate homeland. “Our boss needs a massage and he’ll pay you double the price if you come with us,” Kaka’s brother later recalled one of the boys telling them.

Together, they zigzagged through the streets and went down a narrow lane to a house numbered 16-B on Ravi Road, located just a few minutes’ walk from the Minar-e-Pakistan monument.

Kaka was told to go inside to meet the boss: a small, bespectacled man with neatly parted hair named Javed Iqbal. His brother left in search of another job — it wasn’t uncommon for them to work like this. That was the last time anyone saw Kaka alive.

What happened over the next few months is the stuff of a stomach-churning drama involving a psychopathic and manipulative serial killer whose crimes were never conclusively proven (in spite of the human remains discovered in his house), bungled police investigations, the never-ending wait for justice of grief-stricken parents, and a city gripped by fear.

Javed Iqbal’s story has been pulled back into the limelight more than two decades after the case was closed with the recent release of a film on the life of the twisted mind who admitted to murdering the children and disposing of their bodies by dissolving them in tanks filled with acid.

A number of articles and online videos with bits of new information have been published in the past few months as journalists and bloggers try to put the pieces together of a serial killing which bears a striking similarity to the infamous Nithari serial killings in neighbouring India.

The young masseur was among a hundred victims of the serial killer, who systematically assaulted and strangled them before dissolving their bodies in vats of acid. Various websites place him alongside some of the most despised serial killers of the previous century. His story is not just that of a sick, disturbed mind; it’s also an indictment of a society that failed to take care of its most vulnerable segment: children.

No country for children

In Pakistan, thousands of boys run away from home every year. Most of them end up on the streets. At night, they huddle together near garbage dumps, high on heroin or Samad Bond, a highly addictive polychloroprene adhesive sold off the shelves.

Most parents don’t file missing person reports with the police because they are usually turned away. “Go and check with your relatives. He must be there,” police officials told Majeed’s father.

In recent years, a series of brutal assaults and killings of minors has put the Pakistani authorities on the edge. Children’s rights activists say police take the matter of the missing children seriously only after it gets hyped up on TV news channels.

With large families to feed, parents usually give up the search for their missing child after a few days of visiting hospitals and morgues. All of them hope to hear a knock on the door one day and to find their child on their doorstep.

The year 1999 was a tough one for Pakistanis. In May, military leader General Pervez Musharraf took over the government in a coup. The economy was reeling under US sanctions imposed in the wake of the nuclear tests conducted by the military a year earlier. Young people were worried about the Y2K bug.

For the police, reports of missing children were very low on the priority list.

So when, in late November, a letter from someone who claimed to have killed 100 runaway boys arrived at the Lahore police office, it raised little suspicion.

Tariq Kamboh, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) — a mid-ranking officer — along with a few constables reluctantly went to the address from where the letter was mailed: 16-B Ravi Road, the same place where the young masseur had gone missing.

Public records of what happened at the house that day reveal just how unprepared the police were in dealing with the master manipulator.

Iqbal was at home. But as police questioned him about the letter, he began to behave erratically. At one point, he took out his gun and threatened to shoot himself if he wasn’t left alone.

Police didn’t take him into custody. They didn’t even bother to go inside the three-bedroom house, which was constructed like a Russian Matryoshka doll with one room built inside the other. Kamboh left and let Iqbal keep his licensed gun.

Iqbal should have been known to the police. Over the past decade, at least two sodomy complaints involving minor boys had been filed against him.

“This man can’t be a killer of a hundred kids. He’s a nutcase,” Kamboh told his superiors.

Where did he go?

Iqbal, 38, had an inflated sense of his own importance — his acquaintances recall that he regularly boasted about his alleged ties with politicians and bureaucrats. Now he was frustrated the police weren’t taking him seriously.

That must have felt similar to the rejection he endured as a child when his family refused to accept that he was unlike other boys.

“As a boy he was violent and eccentric. He would give a lot of headache to our parents,” Ziaul Haq, Iqbal’s brother, says, recounting that if he wanted anything, he’d threaten to hurt himself until his father relented.

With the police not taking him seriously, Iqbal mailed the same letter, along with pictures of dozens of boys, to the office of Jang, Pakistan’s most popular Urdu-language newspaper.

The heavy envelope landed on the desk of Jamil Chishti, editor of the paper’s crime section.

“After going through the contents of the envelope, I thought there could be two possibilities: either someone was trying to frame him, or this man has really done it,” Chishti said in a recent youtube interview.

The letter, written in Urdu, was an admission of a series of brutal murders. Iqbal chronicled how he strangled the boys and dissolved their bodies in acid. He shared their names and addresses and even described minute details, such as the shapes of their faces and the type of sandals they were wearing — and what body parts aroused him the most. He disclosed how much it cost him to buy the acid, how long it took for a body to dissolve and who helped him.

If what he said was, indeed, true, then the count of Iqbal’s victims is more than that of Samuel Little, America’s most prolific serial killer, who murdered 93 women.

If the story was to be published, it was important for the newspaper to check the house where Iqbal claimed he had left evidence.

Chishti and a colleague found 16-B Ravi Road on a dead-end street, resembling thousands of similar structures in Lahore with bare-brick walls and wooden doors.

The house was abandoned and padlocked. No one was there.

The nearly two-metre-tall front wall was climbable, so the journalists scaled it. Inside, they found blue-coloured plastic canisters and bundles of clothes and shoes — just as Iqbal had described in his letter. A strange stench hung in the air.

They removed the cover of one of the canisters and were hit by a pungent whiff. Inside the canisters were what appeared to be half-decomposed human remains suspended in liquid that smelled like formaldehyde, a chemical used to preserve bodies. The newspaper contacted families of some of the missing boys whose addresses Iqbal had meticulously recorded in his diary and shared in his letter. When it was confirmed that the boys were actually missing, the journalists decided they had enough evidence to write a story.

The next day, December 3, Jang printed the story on its front page under the headline, “Claim of Murder of a Hundred Kids.” The newspaper published the names of the victims, along with pictures of 57 of the slain boys, many of them wearing cheeky smiles.

All hell broke loose as soon as the issue hit the stands.

The bundles of clothes and shoes found at Iqbal’s house were brought for identification to a police station. As word spread, grieving parents flooded the evidence room. Mothers wailed as they recognised the kameez and shalwar (shirts and pants) of their missing boys. Fathers cursed themselves for failing to protect their children and swore to take revenge.

Police confiscated two large blue drums and more than a dozen plastic cans from Iqbal’s home that contained a mix of hydrochloric and sulphuric acids.

Inside one of the blue drums, investigators found a human torso. In the other, two feet amputated at the ankles and a chopped up hip girdle were discovered.

The medical examiner noted that the body parts were severely decomposed and difficult to examine. However, he opined that they did belong to boys aged between 13 and 17. One of the feet had an ankle bracelet around it — just like the one Kaka had been wearing the night he was last seen with Javed Iqbal.

Police also collected bags full of human hair from Iqbal’s house, where hair was everywhere: on a comb, on an iron rod, on utensils, on the floor, on a bed, and in a jug. (Hairs can take weeks to completely dissolve in acid).

As foreign journalists descended onto Lahore, police investigators felt the heat from the government to quickly bring the case to a close. They had an admission of guilt and evidence.

But Javed Iqbal — who, like American serial killer Denis Rader, baited the police and journalists with his exploits — was nowhere to be found.

The boy with a secret

Unable to locate Iqbal, police arrested his relatives and friends. That’s when his dark and complicated past began to unravel.

Iqbal came from a large family with five brothers and four sisters. They lived on Brandreth Road, Lahore’s old commercial district, where their father owned a steel pipe-making business, Muhammad Ali & Sons. By the middle-class standards of the area, the family was well off.

“We owned multiple properties. We had stores, buildings and plots. Many people in Lahore knew about the business of Muhammad Ali & Sons,” Awais Zia, a nephew of Iqbal’s tells TRT World.

The Ali family was an ardent follower of saints whose shrines dot the province of Punjab. It also believed in faith healers and their prophecies.

From an early age, Iqbal had been a voracious reader. He kept diaries and wrote for magazines. He constantly made a ruckus at home and got into fights with neighbourhood peers. At times, he behaved in ways that were hard to explain.

“Javed will go into a trance. Sometimes he’d wake everyone up in the middle of the night and ask us to line up behind him,” says Ziaul Haq, his brother. “It was like some spirit had possessed him. I really think he was possessed as a kid.”

But Iqbal was actually a homosexual, a reality his conservative Muslim family refused to acknowledge, yet one that everyone around him knew. Years later, Iqbal would write that a faith healer had warned his family that bad things would happen if he was forced to marry a woman.

In the 1970s and ‘80s, it was difficult for individuals — even in the liberal United States — to come out openly as being gay, says Professor Stephen Holmes, who has spent years studying violent serial killers.

“Their families rejected them, they were completely shunned,” he tells TRT World.

For Iqbal, his identity as a gay man must have started to grow and fester with the realisation that he wasn’t being accepted by those around him, says Holmes.

But over time, his neighbours and friends say they started to see glimpses of a sinister demon in him. As he entered his 20s, he began exhibiting traits of a manipulative paedophile who had a liking for pubescent boys.

The lives and lies he lived

In the early 1980s, Rao Nafasat — who was 11 years old at the time — and some of his grade six friends from the F. G. School in Sargodha, located some 180 kilometres from Lahore, picked up a copy of Al-Tahir magazine from a roadside stall.

Email, MSN Messenger and internet chat services were years away. People advertised their names, age and home addresses in magazines to find penpals. Writing letters was a way to meet new people.

That’s how Nafasat and some of the boys from Sargodha began corresponding with Javed Iqbal.

“He used to write about his interest in collecting stamps and how he wanted to exchange them,” Nafasat tells TRT World.

Iqbal was persuasive and cajoling.

“I remember he wrote with coloured markers — green, blue and yellow. His letters smelled good, like they had been sprayed with a perfume.”

Iqbal encouraged the boys to share their pictures by offering them tempting rewards. “He’d send 20 rupee notes along with his letters to lure us to share our pictures and asked us to visit him. He’d share his own pictures as well.”

In his Brandreth Road neighbourhood, Iqbal was gaining notoriety as a child predator. And his family was struggling to deal with rising complaints about his paedophilic behaviour.

“It was an open secret. Everyone knew he molested young boys,” says Rizwan Bajwa, who grew up in Iqbal’s neighbourhood.

With the passage of time, Iqbal got bolder and became violent. He was no longer looking for consensual encounters. In 1990, he lured a nine-year-old boy to his home and assaulted him.

A sodomy complaint was filed against him, but he bribed the police and the parents to hush up the matter.

That incident put a wedge between him and his brothers, who wanted to go their separate ways. So once the family inheritance was distributed, Iqbal came into possession of a hefty sum.

The account of Iqbal’s life becomes bizarre from this point onwards. He built a house and opened a metalworks workshop of his own. Almost all his employees were underaged boys, most of them runaways.

“He loved those boys a lot,” Ziaul Haq says.

He provided them with food and lodging, bought them new clothes, and often took them for road-trips to Murree, a resort town in the north. One of the boys was Sajid, who became one of his trusted lieutenants.