An assembly of clerics and tribal elders in the Afghan capital has ended with pledges of support for the Taliban and calls on the international community to recognise the country's Taliban-led government.

The Taliban, who took over the country last August, touted the Kabul gathering that concluded on Saturday as a forum to hear a range of voices on issues facing Afghanistan.

Media were barred from the men-only gathering, although speeches were broadcast on state radio and television.

According to Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a cleric who attended the gathering, an 11-point statement urges countries in the region and the world, the United Nations, Islamic organisations and others to recognise a Taliban-led Afghanistan, remove all sanctions imposed since the Taliban takeover and unfreeze Afghan assets abroad.

Ansari said more than 4,500 clerics and elders who attended renewed their allegiance and loyalty to the Taliban’s supreme leader and spiritual chief, Hibatullah Akhundzada.

On the agenda

In a surprise development, the reclusive Akhundzada came to Kabul from his base in southern Kandahar province and addressed the gathering on Friday.

It was believed to be his first visit to the Afghan capital since the Taliban seized power. In his hour-long speech, Akhundzada called the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan a “victory for the Muslim world”.