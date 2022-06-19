China has unveiled a list of Hong Kong government officials in the new administration of incoming leader John Lee.

Lists from the official Xinhua news agency and the Hong Kong government on Sunday showed the new administration includes four senior officials that were placed under US sanctions.

Introducing his new cabinet to reporters, Lee said he "scoffed at the so-called sanctions" and paid them no attention.

"Some countries of bullies tried to intimidate (Hong Kong) officials with measures like sanctions, especially after their plots to sabotage our national security failed because of the measures we deployed," Lee said.

"This made us more determined in continuing to discharge our duties of defending national security."

The United States hit 11 Hong Kong and Beijing officials with sanctions two years ago after a sweeping national security law was imposed to snuff out dissent in the semi-autonomous city following the massive democracy protests of 2019.

Seven were members of the Hong Kong government, and four will continue in the new administration, including Lee, security minister Chris Tang, mainland affairs minister Erick Tsang and newly appointed chief secretary for administration Eric Chan.

The other three sanctioned were retired police chief Steven Lo, outgoing city leader Carrie Lam and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, who will be replaced.

Under the sanctions, Lam has said she was forced to receive her salary in cash due to banking restrictions.