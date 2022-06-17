TÜRKİYE
PKK actions in Sweden show how lax Stockholm's laws are: Turkish FM
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated that Türkiye wants to see concrete steps in the fight against terrorism so that Sweden can become a NATO member.
PKK/YPG terror group is doing everything to prevent Sweden from becoming a NATO member, says Cavusoglu. / AA Archive
June 17, 2022

The PKK terror group's actions in Sweden show how lax the Swedish laws and authorities are in fighting terrorism, Türkiye's foreign minister has said.

Cavusoglu's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic-Radman in the capital Zagreb on Friday.

"The terrorist organization PKK harms not only us in Türkiye but also the national interests of Sweden. In particular, it is doing everything to prevent Sweden from becoming a NATO member. There is already a deputy (in Sweden) who supports the PKK/YPG."

"He (the deputy) literally took the Swedish government hostage. He is constantly threatening. There are also authorities and institutions in Sweden who do not want the country to become a NATO member. Especially the PKK/YPG is making every effort. It has pretty much taken the government hostage," said Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu recalled the terrorist organization PKK's actions in Sweden that also appeared on social media.

"When we asked the authorities, they initially said they did not know about such actions, but today the Swedish police said such an event had taken place," Cavusoglu noted.

Türkiye's Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal will go to Brussels on Sunday to work on Sweden's and Finland's applications for NATO membership, he added.

Concrete actions

Cavusoglu reiterated that Türkiye wants to see concrete steps in the fight against terrorism so that Sweden can become a NATO member, stressing his country's determination on the issue.

Sweden and Finland, amid their NATO bids, are under pressure from Türkiye to end their support for the PKK/YPG terror group, with Ankara saying the bloc is a security alliance and that any potential members must take a clear stance against terrorism.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK terror group's Syri an offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
