For the first time, Apple is moving part of its iPad manufacturing out of China, taking them to factories in Vietnam, Nikkei Asia reported this week.

The development comes as lockdowns in the Chinese city of Shanghai disrupted supply chains for various tech products, prompting the iPhone maker to find alternatives.

An iPad assembler has already built assembly lines in Vietnam, the Nikkei Asia report said.

Apple is already sourcing its Airpod earpieces from the Southeast Asian economy, which has registered sustained economic growth in the past two decades.

Since the economic reforms of the 1980s opened up Vietnam for trade and foreign investment from non-socialist countries, Hanoi has placed itself as a preferred destination for outsourced manufacturing.

The country emerged on the scene especially after 2007 when a number of garment and shoemakers moved production lines away from China.

But where Vietnam has really made its presence felt in the past decade has been in its ability to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in factories that are assembling and manufacturing tech products from smartphones to TV components.

South Korea and Japan – both home to some of the biggest technology names – account for the largest chunk of $376 billion of FDI, which came into the Vietnamese manufacturing sector between 2015 and 2020, according to one study.

A Covid outcome

It was a reckoning for global tech giants such as Apple when the Covid-related lockdowns forced factories to suspend operations, disrupting complex supply chains.

The most notable impact was felt due to China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policy, which has led to strict lockdowns in some of its major cities. Since makers of everything from bathroom fixtures to cars have come to depend on Chinese factories, the lockdowns had negative fallout on their production.

This has led some experts to push the concept of ‘China plus one strategy’ where Vietnam, with its fully functioning seaports and railways, is seen as an alternative to Chinese manufacturing hubs.