In this age of rapid digital transformation, using ancient methods of writing pamphlets to disseminate information amongst people sounds a bit too archaic. But that's exactly how Mohammad Hasan Parvez publishes his small community newspaper named Andharmanik in a remote village of Patuakhali district in southern Bangladesh.

Parvez goes out to the field – usually far-off areas that are disconnected from the outside world – and returns with stories inspiring hope and enthusiasm amongst its readers. Once every two months, he publishes a four-page handwritten newspaper named after a local river. He prints dozens of copies from a photocopier and sells each one for 10 TK (0.12 USD).

There are days when Parvez's news reports are consumed quietly by his readers and then there are days when they make an impact.

A story he recently published was picked up by another media organisation, triggering a debate on the country's poverty. The story compelled the government to rehabilitate a nine-year-old Rubina, who was the main protagonist in Parvez's story.

In 2017, Rubina’s father Mohammad Shahjahan went out for deep-sea fishing in the Bay of Bengal, but a massive storm surged, sinking his boat and drowning him. Mourning the loss of her husband, Rubina’s mother Doli Begum started to have severe mental breakdowns, forcing her family members to tie her up with chains — a common practice in rural Bangladesh where mentally ill people are at the mercy of family members as institutional support is scarce.

With her father gone and her mother unable to function, nine-year-old Rubina soon found herself begging from door to door. She had to feed her sick mother, ailing grandmother and three younger siblings. She often took her mother along when she knocked on people's doors, asking them for some pennies and food.

Parvez saw Rubina begging on the street one day. Seeing her condition, he wrote a story titled “Rubina-ke dekhte jodi tomra sobe chao” (If you all want to see Rubina…) and published it on the front page of his paper.

The story captured the attention of “Ityadi”— one of the most popular TV shows in Bangladesh that for decades has attracted a massive viewership and numerous media awards. The government took note of Rubina's suffering and compensated her with a piece of land and a house.

As unique as the newspaper

Parvez earns his living as a menial labourer during the day. Such jobs are hard to come by every day, forcing him to work in brick kilns or go to the sea for fishing. The 42-year-old has to put bread on the table for his family of four.

Despite working as a labourer, he takes out the time for producing his handwritten newspaper, Andharmanik.

“I have this penchant for writing from my childhood. I used to write a lot of poems. I was supposed to pass my secondary school certification (SSC) exam back in 1996 but because of my family’s financial condition, I couldn’t do it,” Parvez told TRT World.

He did not give up on his quest for formal education. In 2015, at the age of 35, he completed his school education after passing the SSC examination. Two years later, he cleared the high school exams too. He is now studying for a bachelor’s degree at the Kalapara Government College.

“I never lost my thirst for education. I also kept nurturing my writing habit,” he said, adding that he had never thought of becoming a newspaper publisher since he can't afford to be one.

Since his region had no access to printed newspapers as none of the national or regional dailies reached this remote corner of Bangladesh, Parvez was quick to follow the advice of his mentor Rafiqul Islam Montu, an award-winning journalist who pioneered what is now known as “coastal journalism” in Bangladesh.

Montu told TRT World that he had visited Parvez’s village a number of times for journalism and was impressed with Parvez's writing ability.

“He wanted to do something for his community. I told him he can publish a newspaper and cover local news, and especially focus on spreading good faith and optimism in his community”.

Montu said publishing a newspaper with modern printing technology, computers and other technical support was not feasible in such a far-off part of Bangladesh. “Also, he didn’t have the financial means, so I told him to go for a rather daunting but unique task—a handwritten newspaper,” he said.