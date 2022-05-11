Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina has left Russia after disguising herself as a food delivery courier to escape the police.

Alyokhina joins thousands of Russians who have fled their country since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

In September, Alyokhina was sentenced to a one-year restricted movement while protesting in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, but in April authorities moved to convert her sentence into real jail time.

In an interview with the New York Times late on Tuesday, Alyokhina, 33, described how she dressed up as a food courier to avoid the Moscow police that were staking her out and left her cellphone behind so she couldn't be tracked.

Then a friend drove her to the border with neighbouring Belarus and a week later she managed to cross into EU member Lithuania after several attempts, according to the interview.

Raising money for Ukraine?

"I was happy that I made it, because it was an unpredictable and big 'kiss-off' to the Russian authorities," she told NYT.