The voice at the other end of the phone call sounded nervous. Almost on the verge of panic. He rarely takes phone calls from unknown numbers these days. But he has to be careful. His life depends on it.

He does not want to be identified beyond a single letter M.

It has been like this ever since he escaped death by a whisker on a balmy summer evening—June 28, 2012—when soldiers loyal to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad carried out one of the most horrific mass murders of civilians in Eastern Ghouta.

M says he was the sole survivor of what is now known to locals as the Al Tuema Massacre. At least 100 people were killed that evening.

M was just 10 years old then. “There were corpses everywhere. My relatives, neighbours, brothers…all were killed,” M tells TRT World, recalling in chilling details the chain of events on that fateful evening.

The horrors of Al Tuema remained mostly untold till now but slowly evidence of the Assad regime’s war crimes have started to emerge from the bombed neighbourhoods of Syria where the civil war has left an estimated 500,000 people dead and displaced millions over the past decade.

Last month, The Guardian published a chilling report—backed by video evidence—of the cold-blooded murder of at least 41 civilians in a Damascus suburb on April 16, 2013.

The Tadamon Massacre, as it has been referred to, however, is just one among countless war crimes committed by the military of Assad’s regime, which is backed by Russia.

Murder most foul

M speaks haltingly, as he recalls the day that would change his life forever.

It was June 28 and M was awakened early by the sounds of heavy artillery and tanks rolling into the locality. Eastern Ghouta was then a territory under the control of rebels fighting Assad’s regime. Only a few days ago, Assad had amassed troops to take back control of the area. By late afternoon, armed soldiers had started a house-to-house search, looking for “terrorists,” the term used by the regime for rebels.

“Due to the constant bombardment, we decided to go down to the ground floor. We didn't know what was going on outside. We could hear the voices of women and children screaming. But the gunfire drowned these voices,” M recalls.

About half-an-hour later, a group of soldiers broke open the door and entered the house. “They took us all to a separate room and began interrogation. My uncles and brothers… women and children, all were there,” he says.

Then began the questions. Blunt and short—“Are you terrorist?” “Do you assist armed groups?” The questions went unanswered. This seemed to have infuriated the intruders.

“The officer grabbed me by the collar and dragged me out of the room. He told the soldiers to beat me till I tell them where our money and jewellery were,” M. says, recalling that after the soldiers had looted everything, the officer told everyone above the age of 13 to follow him.

M’s uncle whispered that they were all going to be killed. “I told myself, it was impossible. We had done nothing.” M was about to see the most ugly and vicious face of war.

Fifteen people, including M, were bundled into a small space in the house.