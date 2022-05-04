A Turkish nongovernmental organisation (NGO), the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), which carried out Ramadan charity in 58 countries, including Türkiye, delivered aid to more than 2 million people.

IHH distributed 312,000 packages of food and 122,000 clothes to orphans for Eid.

The foundation carried out Ramadan activities with the slogan Ramazan'ı Yaşat (keep Ramadan alive) and reached the underprivileged in five continents.

In Türkiye, IHH, along with the various humanitarian aid organisations, delivered aid to more than 1 million people in 81 provinces.

It also reached more than 1 million people abroad.

In Africa, IHH West Africa Chief Mustafa Ihsan Orhan, said that the NGO reached hundreds of thousands of people in more than 20 countries in the region.

These aids are especially important for Africa, he added.

“Our priority has been refugees, especially in the West African region as there is a migration problem due to increasing conflicts,” he said referring to projects in Burkina Faso and Mali.

“We have also initiated projects for refugees who took refuge in Chad due to the conflicts in the region on the border of Chad with Cameroon.”

This year alone, IHH has distributed more than 312,000 food packages: 184,000 in the country, 63,168 in Syria and 63,565 in other countries.