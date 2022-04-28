Separated by continents but bound by religion, the huzur debate and the ‘Aldurus Alhasania’ are strikingly similar in form and content—scholars and experts taking part in erudite discussions on religious matters, especially the Quran. And both the traditions are part of the annual Ramadan.

While the 165-year-long huzur debates were abolished in 1924 at the end of the caliphate, Morocco has continued the Aldurus Alhasania, except for a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

According to historian Mehmet İpsirli, the Moroccan debate tradition continues the Ottoman tradition in terms of method and content.

In the great assemblies of Aldurus Alhasania, scholars from both inside and outside of Morocco were invited. It takes place under the presidency of the Moroccan king himself. The tradition takes its name from former Moroccan King Hassan II.

This tradition, which reportedly dates back to old times in Morocco, was interrupted when the French dominated the country; afterwards, it was revived by Hassan II.

The scholarly assembly set up before the evening prayers, begins with the recitation of the Qur'an. After a scholar gives his speech on an issue, the programme ends with prayers by the sultan himself.