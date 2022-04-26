Dozens of charred bodies have been buried in mass graves in Nigeria's Imo state as the stench of decomposing flesh hung in the air after more than 100 people were killed during a weekend explosion at an illegal oil refinery.

A group of men, some bare-chested and without shoes, used shovels to dig three graves at the site of the explosion on Tuesday, a swampy open space surrounded by burnt-out cars and palm trees.

Before the burial, two local health officials fumigated the site and surrounding area.

With only plastic and flip flops covering their feet, men used makeshift stretchers to dump bodies in shallow graves, which quickly filled with water. No body bags were used.

"Because of the explosion here the corpses cannot be identified. His excellency, the governor mandated us to make sure that we should bury those that cannot be identified by their relatives," said Marcel Amadioha, a chairman of the Ohaji-Egbema local government area of Imo state.

Amadioha said some relatives had managed to claim some bodies and took them for burial but more than 50 were unclaimed.

Ezechukwe Eze, a local chief, poured gin on the ground, saying this was meant to appease gods of the land and prevent future disasters.